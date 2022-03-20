Concord Wealth Partners Acquires New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.49 and a 1-year high of $106.18.

