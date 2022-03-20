Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,129 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 377.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $936.04. The company has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

