Concord Wealth Partners Buys 16,163 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned 1.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.