Concord Wealth Partners Buys 19,824 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 172.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of DWX opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

