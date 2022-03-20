Concord Wealth Partners Buys 5,619 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3,648.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

VTI opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

