Concord Wealth Partners Buys 6,440 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,280 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.11 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

