Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $85.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

