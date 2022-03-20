Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.75 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE opened at $54.51 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

