Concord Wealth Partners Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1,253.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

