Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 291.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 174.3% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $610.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

