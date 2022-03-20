Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.88 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

