Concord Wealth Partners Invests $1.11 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,287,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,952,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,338,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

