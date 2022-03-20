Concord Wealth Partners Invests $2.94 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.58 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

