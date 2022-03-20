Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $64.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

