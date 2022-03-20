Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 2,190 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.72 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

