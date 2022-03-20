Concord Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 162.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 649.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 303,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 262,980 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Bank of America by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 104,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

