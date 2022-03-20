Concord Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,045,000 after buying an additional 554,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,048,000 after buying an additional 585,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.76 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87.

