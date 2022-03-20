Concord Wealth Partners Takes $11.08 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,083,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

