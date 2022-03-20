Contrasting Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Red Violet alerts:

This table compares Red Violet and Backblaze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet 1.49% -1.99% -1.81% Backblaze N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Red Violet and Backblaze, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00

Backblaze has a consensus target price of 24.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.71%. Given Backblaze’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Red Violet.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and Backblaze’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $44.02 million 8.88 $650,000.00 $0.03 963.65 Backblaze $67.48 million 4.94 -$21.70 million N/A N/A

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Backblaze.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Backblaze shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Red Violet (Get Rating)

Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, including backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides as a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases comprising computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.