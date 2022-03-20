Contrasting Frontier Group (ULCC) and The Competition

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Frontier Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -4.88% -82.48% -2.12%

This table compares Frontier Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -21.83 Frontier Group Competitors $7.63 billion -$987.28 million 6.20

Frontier Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 663 2185 3131 195 2.46

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 88.20%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 41.30%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Frontier Group rivals beat Frontier Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

