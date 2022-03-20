Contrasting Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) & Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics -2,705.80% -55.42% -49.24% Arvinas -409.29% -27.31% -16.93%

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Arvinas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 106.57 -$40.59 million ($0.48) -3.77 Arvinas $46.70 million 78.10 -$191.00 million ($3.81) -18.04

Leap Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Leap Therapeutics and Arvinas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arvinas 0 0 16 0 3.00

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.62%. Arvinas has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.55%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Arvinas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Arvinas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arvinas beats Leap Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.