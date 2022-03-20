Contrasting Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) & Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia -269.01% -71.68% -51.35% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Liquidia and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Liquidia presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Sight Sciences has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 164.88%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Liquidia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidia and Sight Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $12.85 million 28.88 -$59.76 million ($0.71) -10.06 Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sight Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liquidia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Liquidia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

