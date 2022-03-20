Contrasting Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) & Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Meten EdtechX Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meten EdtechX Education Group N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 4.87% 6.77% 4.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meten EdtechX Education Group and Strategic Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meten EdtechX Education Group $137.48 million 0.43 -$62.99 million N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.13 billion 1.40 $55.09 million $2.29 27.73

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Meten EdtechX Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meten EdtechX Education Group and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meten EdtechX Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Strategic Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

Meten EdtechX Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,478.95%. Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $80.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Meten EdtechX Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meten EdtechX Education Group is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Volatility & Risk

Meten EdtechX Education Group has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Meten EdtechX Education Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. It offers adult and junior ELT services under the Meten brand name, junior ELT services under the ABC brand name, and online ELT services under the Likeshuo brand name through a digital platform and network of learning centers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 105 self-operated learning centers covering 28 cities in 15 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as 13 franchised learning centers covering 12 cities in 11 provinces and municipalities. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

