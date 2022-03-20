Convex Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.50 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $12.50 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.08 or 0.00046385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.07 or 0.06945772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,257.36 or 1.00300038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040267 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,689,663 coins and its circulating supply is 54,607,157 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

