Cook Protocol (COOK) Tops One Day Volume of $285,888.00

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.88 or 0.06919221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,222.65 or 0.99629827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.