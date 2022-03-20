Coreto (COR) Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges

Coreto (COR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Coreto has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $11,087.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.88 or 0.06919221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,222.65 or 0.99629827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00040634 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

