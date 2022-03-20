Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

GLW stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,894,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,366. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

