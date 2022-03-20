Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires New Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. 2,957,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,743. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

