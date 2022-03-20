Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires New Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. 2,957,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,743. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

