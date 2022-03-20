Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 1,389 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.32. 7,692,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

