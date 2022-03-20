Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 5,279 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,603. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.