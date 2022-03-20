Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

ABT traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,677,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

