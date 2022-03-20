Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,415,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,925. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

