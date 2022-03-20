Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.4% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

NYSE TGT traded up $5.42 on Friday, hitting $226.05. 6,451,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,330. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $179.63 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.13 and its 200 day moving average is $232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

