Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.05. 1,041,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,975. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

