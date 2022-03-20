Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,863 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $33,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

