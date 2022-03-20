Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $39,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

EFG stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,040 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

