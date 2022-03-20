Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 866 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $56,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded down $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,210,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.47. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.91.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.