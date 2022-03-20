Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 32,600,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,754,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

