Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,737 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,756,866 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.