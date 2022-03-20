Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 8,400 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

CNP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.05. 10,139,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

