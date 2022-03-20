Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,559. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $71.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

