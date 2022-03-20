Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stake Lowered by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Coupang comprises about 6.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Coupang worth $32,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coupang by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

CPNG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.24. 16,503,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,558,075. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

