Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.66. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE CUZ opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,923,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 534,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,051,000 after purchasing an additional 752,480 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

