CRA Financial Services LLC Has $33.95 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 10.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.41. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

