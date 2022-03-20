CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $340.74 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.43 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.93. The stock has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

