Cream Finance (CREAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.01 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $27.65 million and $8.01 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.86 or 0.00108775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00106764 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

