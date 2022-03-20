Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $61,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $741,186 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 126,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 45,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 640,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,700. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $942.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

