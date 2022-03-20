Critical Analysis: Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) versus Its Competitors

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) is one of 932 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Foghorn Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Foghorn Therapeutics $1.32 million -$101.32 million -5.19 Foghorn Therapeutics Competitors $1.92 billion $257.10 million -2.13

Foghorn Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Foghorn Therapeutics. Foghorn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Foghorn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Foghorn Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foghorn Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Foghorn Therapeutics Competitors 5786 20219 42647 831 2.55

Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.25%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 97.52%. Given Foghorn Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foghorn Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Foghorn Therapeutics has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foghorn Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Foghorn Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foghorn Therapeutics -7,681.58% -99.53% -35.42% Foghorn Therapeutics Competitors -4,260.98% -133.91% -12.45%

Summary

Foghorn Therapeutics competitors beat Foghorn Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. It is developing FHD-286, a small molecule inhibitor of the enzymatic activity of BRG1 and BRM for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and FHD-609, a small molecule protein degrader of BRD9 to treat patients with synovial sarcoma. The company is also developing an enzymatic inhibitor and a protein degrader as selective modulators of BRM; and ARID1B selective modulators for the treatment of ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, bladder, and gastric cancers. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop novel therapeutics based on disruptors of a specified transcription factor target. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

