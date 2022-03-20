Critical Analysis: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) versus Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synaptics and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.34 billion 6.87 $79.60 million $3.53 66.38 Semtech $740.86 million 6.14 $59.90 million $1.92 36.96

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Semtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Synaptics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synaptics and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Semtech 0 2 7 0 2.78

Synaptics presently has a consensus price target of $288.64, indicating a potential upside of 23.19%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Semtech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Synaptics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics 9.85% 30.47% 13.80% Semtech 16.96% 18.07% 11.70%

Summary

Synaptics beats Semtech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; and wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, and global navigation satellite system. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

