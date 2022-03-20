Critical Comparison: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) versus MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 6.04% 29.79% 7.16% Workday 0.57% 2.63% 1.12%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MariMed and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Workday 0 1 29 0 2.97

MariMed currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 221.43%. Workday has a consensus price target of $316.55, indicating a potential upside of 29.95%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Workday.

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MariMed and Workday’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.93 $2.14 million N/A N/A Workday $5.14 billion 11.85 $29.37 million $0.10 2,436.00

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed.

MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Workday

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

